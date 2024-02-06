Key Takeaways Google's release of Chrome for Windows on Arm is long overdue but comes at the perfect time, with the impending release of Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite laptops and a big Windows update.

Chrome's support for Windows on Arm is crucial because it is the most popular browser, and running it in emulation on Arm PCs can lead to performance issues, especially when loading new webpages.

It's also notable because the company has historically been reluctant to support Microsoft platforms unless it had no other choice, as seen with the YouTube app for Windows Phone.

After years of holding back Windows on Arm, Google finally released a version of Chrome built natively for the platform in late January. For now, it's only in the Canary and Dev channels, but you can expect it to trickle down to the stable release in the next couple of months. One could argue it's long overdue, as many smaller developers embraced the platform sooner, but given the current context of Windows on Arm, I don't think it could have happened at a better time.

Paired with the impending release of Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite laptops and a big Windows update, it looks like things are finally lining up for Windows on Arm to become successful, and it's about time. Here's why Google Chrome's release is such a big deal for Windows on Arm's success.

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world

And browsers are the most important app to run natively

A few factors make Chrome one of the most important apps to get support for Windows on Arm. First, it's no secret that Chrome is the most popular browser on Windows 11, so having such a core app running in emulation would always bother users coming from an x86 machine. That's especially true considering that the Qualcomm hardware for Windows isn't massively powerful to begin with (until the upcoming Snapdragon X Elite, that is).

In addition to that, browsers are a particularly crucial piece of software when it comes to running natively. In many apps, once you launch them, most of the code is already loaded, so while an emulated app may take longer to launch on an Arm PC, performance wouldn't be significantly worse while using it. But whenever browsers load a new webpage, they have to load new code, which, if the browser isn't running natively, is constantly running through emulation, which means performance is constantly taking a hit.

Google doesn't support Microsoft unless it has to

Remember YouTube on Windows Phone?

Beyond the technical reasons why this is a big deal, it's also important to mention how notable it is that Google is actually getting behind Windows on Arm after doing nothing in the past six years to support the platform. Google has never really wanted to support Microsoft unless it felt like it had to, and the Chrome situation is a great indicator of exactly that. While Google has supported Arm devices through ChromeOS and with Chrome on Apple Silicon Macs, Windows on Arm has never been supported until now.

And if you think that's a one-off, I'll bring up Windows Phone, specifically the YouTube app. Obviously, Google wasn't the only developer to not build apps for Windows Phone, but Microsoft knew that and even made the YouTube app itself. If Google wanted Windows Phone users to use YouTube, all it had to do was leave it be, but it actually forced Microsoft to stop distributing the app by killing the API used for pulling data from YouTube's servers. Google doesn't care about being on Windows platforms unless it can't be avoided.

That's exactly what makes this announcement so important. Google is essentially recognizing that Windows on Arm is about to make a big splash, and now it needs to be on board. It's a very good sign for the platform.

Chrome isn't the only big player to consider, either

Support for Windows on Arm is ramping up in a major way

Source: Qualcomm

Google is arguably the biggest player that needed to support Windows on Arm for it to be successful, but it's not the only one showing up, and things are looking more promising than ever. When Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon X Elite, one of the big announcements came from Blackmagic Design, the company behind DaVinci Resolve. Resolve is one of the biggest competitors to Adobe Premiere Pro and a fantastic one at that.

Today, video editing on Snapdragon processors is simply something you can't think about. Not only are existing processors not that fast, but there are no natively supported video editors (that really matter, anyway). Having a commitment from such a major app is poised to make Windows on Arm something you can really consider as your primary work machine.

Hardware support is pretty much unprecedented, too. HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and even Dell have all committed to making devices with the Snapdragon X Elite. Dell, in particular, is a huge deal because this is one company that does not adopt untested technology easily. In the six or so years since Windows on Arm devices started appearing, Dell never made a Qualcomm-powered PC until last year, and it only came in the form of a budget-oriented Inspiron laptop.

Dell has not been a believer in this platform, so the fact that the company confirmed it planned to make devices with the Snapdragon X Elite speaks volumes of what's about to come. If the three biggest laptop manufacturers are on board, we're going to see a lot more of these PCs come to a lot more markets, and it will kickstart a new paradigm for Windows PCs.

Can app support match Apple?

Things are looking better, but is it enough?

As confident as I am in Windows on Arm's success in light of recent news, I don't think it's a surefire hit. Microsoft and its partners still have a major challenge: matching the software support Apple has received for its Apple Silicon Macs. Yes, support for Windows on Arm is better than ever, but Apple managed to draw in tons of developers very quickly. Pretty much any major app these days has been converted to run natively on the latest Macs, including both Microsoft's and Google's browsers and most of the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of apps. Remember, Adobe promised to support Windows on Arm years ago, and all we got was a very buggy version of Photoshop (which has been fixed at some point) and Fresco. Apple has a huge lead in this department, and Microsoft doesn't have the best track record of getting support from developers.

That said, it's fair to expect that a lot of this support is still coming. Part of the reason many Adobe apps aren't running natively on Windows on Arm is that it wouldn't make sense. Even if it were running natively, you'd unlikely be using Premiere Pro on a laptop with a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. As we approach the launch of the next wave of Windows Arm laptops, we'll see more support for the platform in the following months. Can we say for sure it's enough to rival Apple? Probably not, but Windows is still the most popular desktop operating system in the world, and these devices are going to be a big deal. Developers will want to support this platform, and things will get better.

One of the most exciting developments ever for Windows

It's no exaggeration to say that Arm-powered PCs are probably one of the most exciting things to happen to the Windows ecosystem in many years. Computers have been getting faster each and every year, sure, but laptops are never really as portable as they should be. Battery life has always been a problem, and despite the best efforts of Intel and AMD, it hasn't improved enough. The extra cost of cellular connectivity is another problem that can be solved with Arm since cellular modems are usually integral to these designs.

I've been tempted to buy a Windows on Arm PC for a long time, but I always held back due to the lackluster hardware and software support. This could be the year things truly change.