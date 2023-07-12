Aside from rolling out the July 2023 Android security patches to the eligible Pixel devices earlier this month, Google has also refreshed its Google System Updates support page to highlight all the changes included in this month's release. The new update brings a handful of Google Play Store improvements, some system management related enhancements, updated device connectivity features, and more.

For the uninitiated, Google has this ancillary update mechanism to bring new features and improvements to the Android OS without issuing a full-fledged system update. It is seeded through Play System updates as well as new versions of Play Services and the Play Store - collectively known as the “Play system updates.” Over the course of each and every month, the company rounds up the patch notes for these three components (referred to as “Google System Updates”) as new updates are released.

According to the updated support page, the Google System Updates for July 2023 improves the app installation scenario on devices with low free storage space, enhances content discovery across apps and games, and new developer features to get the most out of Device Connectivity related processes.

Check out the full changelog below for a list of all the changes and improvements till date:

Device Connectivity [Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.

Google Play Store [Phone] You can now see whether new events, updates, offers, and content are available within an app or game while you are browsing the Play Store. [Phone] You will see updated display designs for events, updates, offers and editorial content. [Phone] For screen reader users, the "Screen reader-friendly" tag will appear first in the list of tags on the Details Page. [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Improved app installation on devices with low free storage space.

System Management [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Stability. [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.



Interestingly, the new release is set to bring a way to share your valuables in Google Wallet, but this particular feature is non longer mentioned in the support page. It could be possible that Google has plans to deliver it through a future update, as pass sharing has now been mentioned in a support page of Google Wallet.

All of these improvements arrive as part of July 2023's Google System Updates through Play services v23.26 and Play Store v36.5/36.6, both of which should have begun rolling out as of July 10.

Source: Google System Updates support page