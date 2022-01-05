Google takes a crack at AirDrop with Nearby Share for Android-Windows

Along with a host of new features to make Android phones and Chromebooks synergize better than ever before, Google is also working on a new feature to offer seamless interoperability between Android phones and Windows PCs. The company highlighted this upcoming feature in its CES 2022 keynote and, based on the information provided, the feature seems like an AirDrop alternative for Windows PCs and Android phones.

Google says that the upcoming feature will let users easily connect their Android phones to a compatible Windows PC using Fast Pair. Once set up, users will also be able to connect Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Nearby Share.

At the moment, Google has not shared the complete details regarding this feature, but the company says that it’s working with OEMs like Acer, HP, and Intel to bring these capabilities to select Windows PCs later this year.

For the unaware, Google has been working on bringing Nearby Share support to Windows PC for quite a while now. Back in July last year, Nearby Share made an appearance on Windows via Google Chrome. However, the feature wasn’t functional at the time. It seems like Google has shelved that implementation, though, as the video attached above shows a native Nearby Share implementation on Windows that doesn’t require Google Chrome.

As mentioned earlier, Google has announced a host of new features at CES 2022. In case you missed the announcement, you can check out our previous coverage for more details.