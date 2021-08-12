Google Tasks now organizes your lists into tabs

Google Tasks has technically been around for many years as part of Gmail, but it only became a distinct service in 2018, when the mobile app was released. Google has continued to bring new features to Tasks since then, most recently with its Google Calendar integration. A new update is rolling out for the mobile apps, which re-organizes your task lists for easier access.

Google Tasks supports multiple task lists, which is helpful for organization, but the mobile app currently requires at least two taps to switch between them. Thankfully, that’s finally changing, as Google is adding a tab bar for easy list switching. You’ll be able to tap on the tab you want, or swipe left and right between them.

The new Tasks update started rolling out on August 9th, and it should reach everyone within the next 13 days. Google hasn’t said if Tasks in the Gmail web app will receive a similar update. It would also be great for Tasks to get its own dedicated desktop application, like most of its competitors.