Google Tasks prepares to let you star your most important tasks

Back in the day, Google Tasks was only available as an in-built feature in Gmail. But in 2018, Google finally brought its no-frills to-do service to smartphones with the release of standalone Android and iOS apps. While not as powerful and feature-packed as Google Keep, Google Tasks has found its niche audience among users who prefer a simple, clean-looking to-do app. Since its launch, the app has picked up several new features like Google Calendar integration and, more recently, a new tab bar that lets you better organize your lists. Now the app is preparing to add a new feature that will let you “star” your most important tasks for easier access.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

If you’re a power user and have so many tasks and lists, you’re going to love this new star button. Once this feature rolls out, Google Tasks users will see a star icon appear alongside tasks. When you tap on the icon, it turns blue, indicating that the task has been starred. Items you star will appear under the “Starred” tab. You can star a task at the time of creating it or afterwards, and can also add something directly to the Starred list.

The ability to star tasks will indeed be a welcome addition to the Tasks app, allowing users to quickly access the most important tasks with a few taps. Note that this feature is currently not available to end-users. We don’t know when Google plans to roll it out to the public. But we’ll be sure to let you know once it goes live for everyone.