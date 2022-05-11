Google teases a new Pixel Tablet you can’t buy until 2023

Right at the end of the Android portion of the Google I/O keynote we got a true “one more thing” style moment with the tease of some new hardware. The Pixel Tablet is Google’s next attempt at a tablet, and aside from the fact it uses the company’s first-party Tensor chip, we know basically nothing.

Well, except that it’s not coming until 2023. We did get to see some renders, albeit briefly, and it’s fair to say this is no iPad Pro.

It almost looks a bit like a Nest Hub from the front…

What do we think, then?