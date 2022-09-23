Google’s new adventure game introduces you to the civilizations of ancient Mesoamerica

Google Arts & Culture’s new adventure game, The Descent of the Serpent, introduces you to the ancient civilizations of Mesoamerica. Developed in partnership with Mexico’s National Museum of Anthropology, the game takes you on a quest to recover 20 precious artifacts through a multi-level maze of jungles, mountains, coasts, and caves.

The Descent of the Serpent first introduces you to the plot with a short video. It then lets you select one of four animal disguises for your character — Huitzilopochtli, Xolotl, Xbalanque, and Mictlantecuhtli. These disguises have roots in Mesoamerican culture (via The Verge), and you can learn more about them by clicking on the More Info button.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

After character selection, you go on a quest to recover 20 objects representing the 20 symbols on the inner circle of the Aztec Sun Store and return them to Chichen Itza to save the world from floods. The quest spans across a 4-level maze, where each level is a different terrain inspired by the landscapes of Central America. On each level, you have to find lost artifacts that show up as gold coins.

When you find a lost artifact, the game offers details about it and a link to the Google Arts & Culture website, where you can learn more. Once you complete a level, the game also tests your knowledge through a short quiz conducted by the god who guards that level.

As you’d expect, The Descent of the Serpent is free to play, and you can try it out right away in your browser or through the Google Arts & Culture app on Android or iOS. To learn more about ancient Mesoamerica, check out Google Arts & Culture’s dedicated website.

Did you try The Descent of the Serpent? What character did you pick and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Google

Via: The Verge