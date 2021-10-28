Google Translate’s Material You redesign debut on the Pixel 6 series

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 6 series last week. The new Pixels bring numerous improvements to the table, including a fresh design, new camera hardware, an in-house SoC, and the latest version of Android. Besides the updated hardware, the new Google phones also debut numerous exclusive software features. One more thing that appears to be exclusive to the Pixel 6 series is the Material You design for the Google Translate app.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Fantastic everyday phone with an undeniable Exynos inspiration

9to5Google reports that the Google Translate app on the Pixel 6 has received a new update which brings the much-awaited Material You redesign. However, the redesign seems to be exclusive to the Pixel 6 series, at least for now. It’s unclear when Google plans to expand the redesign to other smartphones, including the older Pixel phones.

You can check out the new avatar of the Google Translate in the screenshots attached below:

Screenshots credit: 9to5Google

As you can see, the hamburger menu is gone, and the buttons are rounded and bubbly. Controls for switching languages have also become bigger. Buttons for camera and voice and an option to enable interpreter mode have been relocated to the bottom, making them easier to reach with one hand. And yes, the UI elements also support Android 12’s wallpaper-based dynamic theming.

We have known since last month that Google has been working on a major redesign for the Google Translate app. We first learned about the UI overhaul through a teardown of the Google Translate app in September. We had also spotted hints within the code that the redesign might be exclusive to the Pixel 6 series, and it looks like that’s turned out to be the case.

The redesigned Google Translate app has started rolling out on the Google Play Store, and if you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you can try it out right now. If the update isn’t live for you, you can also sideload the APK from APKMirror.