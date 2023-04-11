It looks like some of the best streaming devices are getting even better. If you're a Google TV user, you're in for a treat, as the platform is now expanding its free TV offerings to 800 channels. Going forward, users will have access to more TV channels than ever with an easy way to view them all thanks to a newly revamped Live tab. The new Live tab will be a one-stop shop for all things TV, integrating multiple services into one channel with programming from Pluto TV, and newcomers like Tubi and Plex. Users will no longer have to navigate to multiple apps just to find something to watch and can do it all from one location.

While the experience will be relatively seamless for the most part, there might be a download and setup process required in order to gain access to some of the channels. But other channels are being baked into the new Live tab experience, making it even easier to enjoy the shows you know and love. Perhaps the best part is that there aren't any subscription fees with these services, so you'll have access to plenty of shows without needing to pay anything. A new TV guide will also integrate all that programming, making it easy to find what you're looking for. In addition, there will be an option to add some of your favorite channels to the TV guide lineup for quick and easy navigation.

While free TV channels are great, you'll also have the chance to add your paid subscriptions into the experience as well. Google states that this update is going to launch today in the United States, but will be rolling out over the next few weeks. The new experience and Live tab will be available on all supported Chromecast with Google TVs, and TVs that already have the Google TV experience built in. Those that are using Android TV, there's a bit of good news, as the company is planning to deliver a new guide and free channels to the platform sometime later this year.

