The rebranded Google TV app finally arrives on iOS

When Google launched the rebranded Google TV app on Android back in 2020, it wasn’t accompanied by an iOS release. iOS users were stuck with the old Play Movies & TV app. But that finally changes today as the company is bringing the new Google TV app to iOS.

In a blog post today, Google announced the launch of the new Google TV app for iOS. Users will be able to download the app from the App Store starting today. Meanwhile, those who have installed the Play Movies & TV app will be automatically updated to the rebranded app.

“Starting today, you’ll also be able to download the Google TV app for iOS from the App Store. And if you already have the Play Movies & TV app for iOS, it will update to the new Google TV app,” wrote Hanwook Kim, Product Manager, Google TV, in a blog post.

Google TV acts as the central hub for all your streaming needs. You can link all streaming services that you’re currently subscribed to in the app and get personalized recommendations in one place. It also has a Watchlist to let you quickly save an interesting show or movie that you just discovered but can’t watch right now.

The iOS app is divided into three tabs: Highlights, For you, and Your stuff. The Highlights offers “a personalized daily feed of news, reviews, and more about the entertainment you love.” Meanwhile, the “For you” tab is where you’ll find tailored recommendations for your next binge-watching session.

Initially, the Google TV app only supported a handful of streaming apps. But that list has grown significantly over time. The app now supports streaming services like HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Cartoon Network, and live TV providers such as YouTube TV, Philo, and fubo TV.

iOS users can download the new Google TV app from the App Store.

Source: Google Blog