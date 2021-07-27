Google TV app update adds widescreen posters and new content providers

The Google TV app, formerly known as Play Movies & TV, is getting a big update today. The latest update brings a fresh look, improved recommendations, and support for several new streaming services and live TV providers.

First things first. The new update introduces 16:9 widescreen movie and show posters, giving the UI a cinematic feel. Each poster now also shows Rotten Tomatoes scores. Next up, if Google TV keeps showing you recommendations for shows and movies that you have already seen, you can now mark them as “watched” so they don’t appear in the “For you” tab again.

Users will now see more rows of personalized recommendations for shows and movies to watch. Meanwhile, the recommendation system is also getting better at identifying your interests and showing more personalized results.

Finally, the latest update adds support for several popular streaming services such as Discovery+, Viki, Cartoon Network, PBS kids, and Boomerang. Three new live TV providers have also been added: YouTube TV, Philo, and fubo TV. To add a new service, users can tap on the profile icon located in the upper right corner and select “Manage Services.”

Google notes that existing features such as “Watchlists” aren’t going anywhere and that previously purchased content will remain accessible from the Library tab.

The Google TV app isn’t to be confused with Google TV that’s available on Chromecast, an interface that runs on top of Android TV and is currently only available on the new Chromecast and a handful of smart TVs. At the moment, the Google TV app is only available in the US. In other parts of the world, the app is still known as Play Movies & TV.

The new Google TV update will start rolling out to users in the US starting this week.