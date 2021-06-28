Google is putting autoplaying video ads on the Google TV home screen

Google TV is the new interface that runs on top of Android TV. While it’s currently only available on the new Chromecast and a handful of TVs, it will eventually replace the current Android TV interface. The new interface emphasizes content discovery and recommendations. It has a “For you” tab that highlights trending shows and movies, your in-progress shows, and personalized content recommendations based on your watching activity. The “Trending” row, which occupies roughly half the space on the “For you” tab, features recommendations hand-picked by Google, with the first spot usually reserved for an ad. The ad is usually pretty harmless and not that distracting. But that’s no longer the case.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google TV is now testing a new interactive ad format that automatically starts playing an ad with a full video trailer without clicking on anything. As if this isn’t annoying enough, this auto-playing ad also has sound turned on by default, as you can see in the video attached below.

9to5Google says the ad goes almost fullscreen after a few seconds, but you can exit out of it using the directional keys on your remote. The ad won’t repeat every time the slideshow row loops around. However, if you go to the other tab or screen and come back to the homescreen, it will trigger the video ad. There’s currently no way to disable or opt-out of these auto-playing video ads in Google TV’s settings. At the very least, Google should give the option to have these ads play on mute by default.

For now, it looks like auto-playing video ads are limited to Chromecast with Google TV. But it won’t be long before they make their way to devices with the regular Android TV interface.

Chromecast with Google TV recently gained support for Stadia alongside other Android TV devices. It also recently received the Sling TV homescreen integration, making it easier for Chromecast users to navigate and browse live content from Sling straight from their homescreen.

Video courtesy: 9to5Google