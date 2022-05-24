Google TV finally rolls out multi-user profile support

Google TV, the new interface that runs on top of Android TV, is finally getting support for multi-user profiles. The feature was first announced last year and was supposed to roll out to everyone by 2021. However, Google later told us that it was delayed and would arrive in the “coming months.” While the company did not share a definite timeframe at the time, you’d be glad to know that it’s finally rolling out now.

In an announcement on Monday, Google confirmed that profiles have started rolling out on Google TV. As the name suggests, the feature allows everyone in your household to create a personalized space on the same TV. This will let Google TV provide personalized show and movie recommendations for each user. Each profile gets its own watchlist, too. And since your profile is linked to your Google account, you’ll also get more personalized answers with Google Assistant.

“We’re excited to begin rolling out profiles on Google TV today! Google TV profiles let everyone in your home enjoy their own personalized space with their Google Account. With a personalized profile, you’ll get TV show and movie recommendations just for you, easy access to your watchlist, and help from your Google Assistant,” reads Google’s announcement.

Google notes that your downloaded apps and app credentials will be used across all profiles, so you won’t have to set up everything from scratch for each profile.

Meanwhile, another update coming to the Chromecast with Google TV will make it easier to access your watchlist. You’ll be able to press the Google Assistant button on your remote and say, “Show me my watchlist.” Multi-user profiles will be rolling out to all Google TV users in the coming weeks.

The multi-user profiles feature come just weeks after Google TV gained a redesigned Ambient mode screensaver.

Source: Google TV support page