The cost of streaming content has risen steadily in recent years, with most services now costing way more than they did during the pre-pandemic days. However, while the paid platforms get most of the press, there's a ton of ad-supported content that can be streamed for free. Google TV is one such platform that recently expanded its bouquet of free content by adding hundreds more channels from new sources like Plex, Tubi, and Haystack. Now, just a couple of weeks after that announcement, the free channels are reportedly starting to roll out to users in the United States.

The new development was spotted by 9to5Google, which says the channels are now widely available to people with supported devices like Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from TCL, Sony, Hisense, and Philips. The new channels can be accessed from the 'Live' tab, where they reside alongside the existing free channels from Pluto TV and more. In addition to the third-party channels, Google also launched a bunch of free built-in channels from Google TV that can be watched without downloading an additional app.

The free programming includes news channels from all four major U.S. networks, including NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX. Alongside news, the content also includes movies, TV shows, reality shows, and more. To access the channels, simply click on the 'Live' tab in the top-left corner, select a genre, and then choose the channel you want to watch. The new free channels offer programming in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese.

In addition to the new free channels, Google also announced a revamped Live tab with a new TV guide that organizes all free channels into different genres to make it easier for users to find the content they want to stream. Google says that it plans to roll out the new TV guide and the free channels to all eligible Android TV devices in the U.S. later this year, but without any official ETA, it remains to be seen when it will happen.