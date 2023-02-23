For the most part, TV interfaces were pretty boring before the introduction of smart TVs. Thankfully, now, most TVs offer a choice, allowing you to stick to a more basic menu system produced by the manufacturer or utilize a smart TV interface from brands like Google. Over time, Google TV has bolstered its feature set, providing an all-in-one experience, and giving users an easier way to access all of their content. Today, the company is making things even easier by introducing four new landing pages to its platform, giving users a seamless way to access content.

In its current form, Google TV requires uses to hop from app to app when trying to see what they might be interested in. With the new landing pages, users will be presented with a full page of content, with each landing page catering to a different category of TV shows and movies. This should make it easier to find something to watch, especially if you're someone that subscribes to multiple streaming services. As far as the break-down in landing pages, Google is offering up four to choose from, with one for Español, Family, Movies, and Shows.

Now as far as how or what shows or movies will be assigned to each landing page, the Español will host Spanish-language content, with the Family page offering any content that is rated below "PG" or below. If unfamiliar with the term "PG," this is a designation from a rating system in the United States and is applied to shows and movies to offer parental guidance on content found within that media. As far as the final two, Movies and Shows, it's relatively self-explanatory, with the former offering access to movies, and the latter offering access to TV shows.

In addition to the new landing pages, Google will also be adding "navigational improvements" like a new quick settings button, making it easier to access Google TV settings, and other smaller changes to the UI. The new landing pages is going to exclusively available to those in the United States for the time being. So, if you currently have access to Google TV, make sure to get it up to date to take advantage of the new landing pages and some UI improvements.

Source: Google