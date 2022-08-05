Google TV live content partners revealed in new leak

Google TV is about to get a huge upgrade in the form of its own live content. While it’s unclear when the service will be available, new information sheds light on what kinds of channels will be available when it does.

Once again, 9to5Google worked its magic by dissecting a newly released APK of the Google TV app downloaded directly from the Google Play Store. By decompiling the APK, it found a line that indicated that there would be 50 channels of entertainment. The line reads, “Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download.” Although the 50 channels bit is important, the last nugget about not having to “subscribe, sign-up or download” is the real gem. This piece of the puzzle indicates that the upcoming service will be different from what is available on Google TV now.

Currently, to watch content on Google TV, users must sign up and download apps for their favorite providers. Since the uncovered line indicates that downloading or signing up won’t be necessary, we can conclude that the 50-channel offering will be entirely different from what is currently on the platform. If that wasn’t enough, the launcher has references “Google TV Channels.”

Furthermore, the app description talks about the types of content that will be available on launch, with the service offering “news, sports, movies, and shows.” Thankfully, we won’t have to guess what kinds of shows, as there is also a graphic within the app that shows 30 or so channels that will be available. You can check the image above and see if you recognize any of your favorites. Again, it is unknown when this service will go live, but for the time being, current Google TV users will have to rely on supported services like Pluto TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Philo.

