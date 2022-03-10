Google TV mobile app updated with Material You tweaks and new ‘Highlights’ tab

The Google Home app used just to be the setup and remote control tool for Chromecast players, which included a tab for discovering new shows and movies that were playable on a Chromecast. When that app slowly morphed into Google Home, the page of content recommendations eventually went away, but now Google is bringing it back in another location: the Google TV mobile application. The app is also receiving a few other design tweaks.

Google announced in a blog post on Thursday, “the new Highlights tab on Google TV offers a personalized feed of entertainment news, reviews and more based on movies and shows you’re interested in. Catch up on articles about the entertainment you love, or track the next big sensation, all in one place.”‘

The new tab appears similar to the Google Feed already available in the Google and Chrome applications, but only includes articles and content about entertainment. Besides the new tab, Google is also updating the Google TV application to more closely follow the Material You design language. The tab bar appears to be larger, with the same rounded buttons as the Google Play Store.

Google’s low-resolution GIF doesn’t show off the entire app, but the rest of the application looks mostly unchanged. Google TV received a redesign in July, so it’s not really in need of another overhaul so soon. The update also appears to move around or rename the other tabs: ‘Home’ is now ‘For you’, and a new screen called ‘Your stuff’ appears to replace the current ‘Watchlist’ tab.

The new functionality mirrors recent changes to the Google TV software experience on TVs, which places a greater emphasis on content recommendation than the older Android TV software. Not all of those changes have been well-received, such as the auto-playing video advertisements that started showing up in June.

