Even the best Google TV streaming devices can use some improvement, and thankfully, Google has been providing a consistent stream of updates for its platform and devices, making it one of the best media streaming devices out right now. With its latest update now rolling out, Google intends to deliver a smoother experience for users by increasing the performance of devices, while also freeing up storage space.

Google announced the update through its Google TV support page, revealing changes that will better the experience for users going forward. One of the most vital adjustments coming with this update is freeing up space on devices by optimizing and reducing app sizes. The company is introducing an app hibernation feature that will automatically "force apps to hibernate if not used for over 30 days."

This hibernation feature was first introduced in Android 12, giving users the freedom to free up storage space without deleting the app from a device. The feature is able to accomplish this by force-stopping the app and also clearing up any temporary files, which optimizes and prioritizes storage space over performance. The great part about this is that the app can still be accessed, kicking it out of hibernation when used.

In addition to the changes, above, Google is making use of Android App Bundles, which the support page says will reduce Google TV apps by up to 25%. Google states that these improvements are already deployed on devices running Android 12 or above.

If all of that wasn't enough, there are also some additional optimizations rolling out, making the experience feel speedier than before. With the update, the wake-up time has now been reduced, along with the boot sequence, and remote controls should feel a bit more responsive as well.

These kinds of features are not as vital when you're running apps on some of the best Android smartphones and devices available, but if you're using a product with minimal storage space like a Google TV, every little bit counts and optimizations like these can be a godsend. So make sure to check your settings menu and get your Google TV device up to date to really feel the difference.