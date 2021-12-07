Google TV adds over 300 free live TV channels with Pluto TV integration

In September we learned that Google was in talks with several ad-supported streaming channels providers to bring free live TV channels to its platform. Today the search giant announced that it has struck deal with Pluto TV, adding yet another live TV option to Google TV’s “Live” tab.

In a new blog post (via Protocol), Google revealed that it’s joining forces with ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV to bring over 300 free live TV channels to the Chromecast with Google TV stick and smart TVs running Google TV. Once the integration is live, Google TV users will be able to access free channels from the “Live” tab. In addition, users will also see live TV recommendations in the “For You” tab.

“Starting today, we’re partnering with Pluto TV so you can access more than 300 free live TV channels on Google TV. Visit the Live tab to see what’s on now or check out the Free Live TV recommendations in the For You tab. This new integration with Pluto TV will be available on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The Pluto TV integration will be rolling out to all Google TV devices in the US “in the coming weeks.”

Google TV’s Live tab originally only worked with YouTube TV but Google later added support for Sling TV and Philo, giving users more ways to access live TV channels. Pluto TV is the first free service to be added to the Live tab as Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV all require paid subscriptions.

Google TV isn’t the first TV platform to provide free streaming channels, mind you. Samsung, Roku, Amazon, and LG have long offered such free channels on their platforms.

In addition to the Pluto TV integration, Google is also offering six months of Peacock Premium for free to all Google TV users in the US. To claim the offer, subscribe to Peacock Premium through the promotional banner on the “For You” tab.