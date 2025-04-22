Google TV Streamer 4K $79 $100 Save $21 Google's latest streaming device is now down to its best price with this limited-time deal. You can grab it for just $79 if you're quick. $79 at Amazon

If you're someone that loves to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows on the big screen, then it's probably a good idea to invest in a top-tier media streaming device. While there are plenty of great options to choose from, we think this one from Google is going to be an excellent choice, offering fantastic performance, along with powerful software, and access to all the best apps.

Related Best Android TV boxes and sticks in 2025 Android TV boxes and sticks can make your 'dumb' TV smart. Here are the best options to consider right now.

While it's typically priced at $100, the Google TV Steamer 4K can now be had at a much lower price, as it drops to just $79 for a limited time. This is the best price we've seen on this device, making it a fantastic time to pick one up.

What's great about the Google TV Streamer 4K?

With the Google TV Streamer, you're getting a subtly designed device that comes in just two colors, that's going to look good in any room. It's capable of streaming up to 4K at 60 frames per second, and also provides excellent visuals thanks to support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

Furthermore, you also get excellent audio quality as well, with support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos. You can connect using Wi-Fi or Ethernet, and there's up to 32GB of internal storage for apps and other updates that will come to the streaming device.

Plus, the box is pretty zippy, providing a fluid menu system with Android TV thanks to 4GB of RAM. You get access to some of the best streaming apps available, along with support for Matter and Thread. You can control parts of your home with the Google TV Streamer when linked to compatible smart home devices.

For the most part, you can't go wrong here at this great price. It offers everything you would want and more. So get it now for just $79 while you can. Or if you're on the fence, you can always check out some other streaming devices that we recommend.