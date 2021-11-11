Google accidentally pushes Verizon Android 12 update to unlocked Pixel users

Did you get a notification on your Google Pixel telling you to update to Android 12, even though you already had? You’re not alone. Many users across the internet reported getting yet another large update to Android 12, with a changelog that matched what they had already upgraded to. As it turns out, Google accidentally pushed the Verizon Android 12 update to unlocked Pixel users, though it doesn’t seem that there are really any ramifications.

Ok confirmed, Google pushed special build for VZ to everyone. pic.twitter.com/gyOqRFbauv — Emir Bardakçı (@trzpro) November 10, 2021

A spokesperson for Google commented on the /r/GooglePixel subreddit, apologizing for the confusion caused. The same person also said that the issue has been resolved and can be ignored. However, many users have obviously already updated, and it seems to have affected the Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a to varying degrees. Thankfully, if you did update, it appears you’ve nothing to worry about, as Google said in a statement to 9to5Google that there should be “no” impact on users, and a future update will return users to the correct carrier build.

If that is the case, then one would wonder what the need for separate carrier builds actually is. It seems that this update was effectively a reinstallation for most users who got it, as it doesn’t seem to have changed much. In other words, users likely wasted bandwidth and time while waiting for their phones to update, but that’s about it. It doesn’t look like it’ll cause any other problems, and it’s probable that the next security patch released will bring users back to the right build version. The build numbers of the updates are below, taken from 9to5Google.

Global Pixel 3a/XL, 4/XL, and 4a: SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4a 5G, 5, 5a: SP1A.211105.003

Verizon Pixel 3a/XL, 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a: SP1A.211105.002.A1

Australia Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5: SP1A.211105.004



The “A1” suffix denotes a Verzion build, which is what users say they have been “updated” to.