Google's Photo Unblur feature was pure magic when it made its debut late last year, giving users the ability to take blurred photos and making them usable. While the feature has remained an exclusive to Pixel 7 series devices, it looks like the folks at Google could be working on similar feature that will tackle blurry videos.

According to 9to5Google, who've done a breakdown of a recent Google Photos APK, discovered that there's a Video Unblur feature. The team was able to force the UI to appear in the Photos app, but unfortunately, that's pretty much where the trail ends for now. Although the UI has been implemented, none of the Unblur feature doesn't seem to work. Furthermore, the team was able to find new video overlays, that can be used to change the color and mood of video. Again, the overlays were present, but it did not have any effect when applied. Although the features don't seem to do anything in its current form, the website speculates that these feature could make its debut with the arrival of the Pixel 8 series handsets.

While all of this certainly sounds interesting, it's important to note that this feature was discovered as part of a deep dive into a recently released APK for Google Photos. Although the data is there, this doesn't mean that it's going to make it to a final build of the software. Of course, we're just a couple of months out from Google I/O and the potential launch of Google's next hardware, so there is a chance we might here about this feature sooner than we think. With that said, hopefully this is a feature that will be more widely available and not just designated for the newest Pixel devices launched.

Source: 9to5Google