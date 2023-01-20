Google Voice has been around for over a decade, providing digital telephone services like calling and texting to those in the United States. During its time on the market, the service has evolved, offering users better quality service and also more features. Now, with a recent update, Google Voice users will lose a feature, no longer being able to issue a Smart Reply to incoming messages.

Roughly a year ago, Google introduced Smart Reply to the app, giving users a new way to answer text messages. In unfamiliar with Smart Reply, the feature offers users suggested replies to incoming text messages. While the suggested replies weren't always great responses, they did give users a quick and easy to respond when accurately presented. The Smart Reply feature is also available on other Google platforms like GMail, Messages, Google Chat, and more.

For the most part, the functionality will most likely not be missed, but it is unclear why the company removed the feature from the app. Google also removed Smart Reply from the Google Voice app on iOS, although this occurred a couple of weeks ago. However, if you really loved the Smart Reply feature, you will still be able to utilize it in some form, with the feature now being a native part of Android and being accessible through incoming notifications.

Of course, if you're not really tied to the idea of having a phone number, you can always utilize a number of great messaging apps available. These apps will provide better tools and features when compared to Google Voice and are more universal when it comes to communicating with people abroad. But, if you still want to give Google Voice a try, you're welcome to download the app right now from the Google Play Store.