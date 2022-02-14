Google Voice for Android gets Smart Reply suggestions

Google Voice is getting a smart new feature that makes it easier to quickly respond to text messages. With the latest update, the app has gained the AI-powered Smart Reply feature, which displays context-based replies within chats.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Smart Reply suggestions appear just above the text box in chats, with or without opening the keyboard. Up to three suggestions are shown, and they appear as simple pills. When you tap on a suggestion, it’s automatically sent to the recipient. Google Chat isn’t the first Google app to get the Smart Reply feature, of course, as apps like Gmail, Messages, Chat, and so on have long offered such functionality.

9to5Google notes that the quality of Smart Replies is “just fine” and that automatic replies don’t appear in all existing threads. However, we expect the feature to gradually improve over time.

At the time being, Smart Reply suggestions are only rolling out to the Google Voice Android app. The iOS app and the web version have yet to receive the feature. The feature is reportedly going live with version 2022.01.24 of the Google Voice app. If you want to try it out, update the app to the latest version from the Google Play Store. If the update isn’t available on your end, you can grab the latest APK from APKMirror.

Launched in 2009, Google Voice is one of the oldest Google services around. The app lets users in the U.S., Canada, and select European markets text, call, and voicemail using a free phone number.

In December, Google Voice gained the ability to set up Gmail-like custom rules for incoming calls. The feature lets users route incoming calls from specific numbers to a different number or voicemail, screen all calls from them, and set custom voicemail greetings.

Have you received the Smart Reply feature in Google Voice? Let us know in the comments below.