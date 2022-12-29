Most would agree that we've seen incredible technological advancements in both hardware and software over the past ten years. Despite this, spam still remains a huge problem. While most email systems are now pretty well-equipped to deal with the influx of junk mail, there's still the matter of robocalls and texts.

Our smartphones have ways of dealing with these inconveniences, whether it's blocking spam messages, using third-party apps, or having companies like Google introducing new deterrents in its products and services. With that said, Google Voice is rolling out a new visual element for the caller ID screen for incoming calls that will offer a more pronounced look when a suspected spam call is being received.

According to 9to5Google, the new look will only appear if you have the spam filter set to off in Google Voice. When the automatic filter is deactivated, calls that are deemed suspicious will have the “Suspected spam caller” label, that will be nestled right below the incoming phone number. This label will also carry over to the call history section, making it easier to spot spam calls and their associated numbers within the app.

Image via 9to5Google

Of course, Google Voice users will be able to manage these types of calls, with the option to block a number, therefore sending future calls from that same number directly to voicemail. This will also automatically remove the number from the call history log and redirect it to the spam folder. If an incoming phone number really isn't a spam call, users can mark it as such, and going forward, the marked numbers will no longer trigger the “Suspected spam caller” label.

While this new feature will offer more information to users about incoming calls, it remains to be seen whether this will add another effective layer when it comes to preventing and receiving them. The new feature is now going out to all supported regions, but might take a few weeks for a full rollout.

Source: 9to5Google