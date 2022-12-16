Despite other messaging apps getting more love, Google Voice has continued to chug along, getting small updates here and there. If you're a diehard user of the app, you'll be happy to know that Google is bringing an essential update to the platform, giving users better call performance while on a call. It is now implementing "intelligent network switching," giving users better call performance by allowing the app to automatically between cellular data and Wi-Fi service when needed.

The app will now determine which connection offers better call quality and automatically switch while the call is in progress. Previously, Voice only chose the ideal network when the call was initially placed, meaning that if you went from cellular to Wi-Fi in the middle of a call, it would still stick with the cellular connection for the duration. Now, going forward, users can expect better call performance, which should make the caller's and receiver's lives a little bit better.

Towards the end of last year, the service received an update, allowing users to create rules for incoming calls. Calls could be routed in a variety of different ways and from a variety of different callers, making it easy to send unknown callers to voicemail or even another number entirely. Furthermore, Google also brought smart replies to the platform, giving users an easy way to respond to incoming messages. Smart Reply suggestions have appeared throughout Google's portfolio of products and having them in Voice was an excellent addition.

If you want to give Google Voice a try, you can do so by hitting the Play Store link below. The app can be used to communicate with friends, family, and coworkers. But its strength lies in its ability to provide a new digital phone number at no extra cost. Unfortunately, if you're outside the United States, you won't be able to take advantage of this perk.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google