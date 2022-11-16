Despite leaks suggesting that Fitbit would offer Google Wallet support on its latest fitness trackers, the new Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 only offered Fitbit Pay for contactless payments at launch. If that's one of the reasons why you still haven't picked up Fitbit's latest fitness trackers, you'd be glad to know that the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are finally getting Google Wallet support.

In a recent blog post, Google confirmed that Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 users will be able to make contactless payments using Google Wallet starting today. Fitbit also confirmed that the fitness trackers will receive Google Maps support shortly, allowing users to access turn-by-turn navigation on their wrists.

Along with the new features for the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, Google is expanding Google Wallet support to twelve more countries. These include Armenia, Cyprus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Slovenia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The revamped app is now available in a total of 57 countries. Check out the full list in the image attached below.

Furthermore, Google has partnered with various ticketing companies to give users easy access to their tickets in Google Wallet. These include Ticketmaster, Thaiticketmajor in Thailand, Cinemaxx in Germany, and Ticketek, Humanitix, and Oztix in Australia. To give users easy access to boarding passes in the wallet app, Google has partnered with airlines like AirAsia, Air France, China Air, Ryanair, and United Airlines. You can use this feature to quickly add boarding passes to the Google Wallet app by taking a screenshot of it on your Pixel phone and tapping the "Add to Google Wallet" prompt.

For more information on the new Google Wallet features and Fitbit integration, check out the official announcement posts by following the source links below.

Source: Google, Fitbit