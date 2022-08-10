Google Wallet IDs could expedite airport security checks

Google announced its new Google Wallet app during Google I/O 2022. While the company previously had a wallet app, the new iteration had a mission. Google was intent on replacing your physical wallet with its digital one. This meant being able to take any and all kinds of cards, coupons, and tickets and load them into Google Wallet. Well, according to Mishaal Rahman of Esper, we might be getting one step closer to that reality as TSA approval could be on the way.

According to data unearthed by Rahman in the Google Play Services version 22.31.12 update, it looks like things might get a little more convenient when flying. The new data found in the update indicates that digital IDs stored in Google Wallet will be TSA compliant. That means you’ll be able to breeze through checkpoints simply by showing them your ID, but there are some stipulations, with the main one being you must be part of the TSA PreCheck program.

The TSA PreCheck program allows pre-screened and low-risk travelers to pass through checkpoints much faster. While it is convenient, it does require submitting an application, being approved, and then going to a physical location for confirmation. This program is not available at all airports. Furthermore, the perk is generally only supported in airports within the United States. Once you leave the country, TSA PreCheck won’t be of much help, which means the Google Wallet digital ID also won’t matter.

In the past, the acceptance of digital forms of identification has been mixed. But according to the TSA website, the firm has been testing digital IDs at certain TSA PreCheck checkpoints. Although digital IDs have been accepted, the organization recommends having a physical ID with you, just in case. What makes digital IDs tricky is there currently aren’t any universal standards in place despite some programs being backed by the government. So while it might be convenient, there will most likely always be an issue until this is solved. Regardless, for Google, this is a step in the right direction.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Twitter), Transportation Security Administration