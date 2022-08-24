The new Google Wallet app is now available in six more countries

After showcasing the Google Wallet revamp at its I/O developer conference in May, Google rolled it out to users in 39 countries last month. The Google Wallet app replaced the Google Pay app in these countries, providing users a more comprehensive digital wallet experience with support for digital IDs, loyalty cards, boarding passes, transit cards, digital keys, and more. Now, Google is rolling it out in six more countries, including Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, South Africa, Azerbaijan, and Iceland.

During the second rollout phase, Google Wallet will first become available in Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, and South Africa (via 9to5Google). Users in these regions will be able to store their credit and debit cards on the digital wallet app starting today and make payments with Android phones or Wear OS smartwatches. Users in Azerbaijan and Iceland, however, will only be able to make payments using Android phones at first, with support for Wear OS smartwatches to follow in the coming months.

Along with debit and credit cards, users in the aforementioned countries will be able to store loyalty cards and boarding passes from global airlines that support Google Wallet in the app. The company plans to add more capabilities to the app in the near future, including the ability to expedite security checks.

Google Wallet is now available on the Play Store in a total of 45 countries, including:

Australia Greece Portugal Austria Hong Kong Qatar Azerbaijan Hungary Romania Belgium Iceland Serbia Brazil Ireland Singapore Bulgaria Israel Slovakia Canada Italy Spain Chile Kazakhstan South Africa Croatia Latvia Sweden Czech Republic Lithuania Switzerland Denmark Moldova Taiwan Estonia Netherlands Ukraine Finland New Zealand United Arab Emirates France Norway United Kingdom Germany Poland United States and outlying territories

If your country is on the list, you can download the Google Wallet app from the Play Store by following the link below.

Do you use Google Wallet? What do you like/dislike about the new comprehensive digital wallet experience? Let us know in the comments section below.

