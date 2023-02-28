When it comes to mobile payments, the technology has come a long way. While these kinds of transactions used to be somewhat confusing for merchants, now, even small mom-and-pop shops tend to accept mobile payments with the ease of use and advancements of pay terminals in the United States and abroad. Google Wallet is an excellent option for Android users, and today, the company has announced that it has expanded support for Google Wallet on Wear OS, and it can now be used in 60 countries.

Google's prepared a complete list of countries, just in case you were interested to see whether your country is now supported. Despite a country offering support for Google Wallet using Wear OS, you'll still need to make sure that the market or shop you're trying to complete a transaction with supports contact less payment or Google Wallet. For the most, part, this is quite exciting, because it means one less thing you need to carry when you're just making a quick run to the market.

If you've never used Google Wallet on Wear OS, you'll first want to make sure that you have the Google Wallet app installed on your Android smartphone. Now, once this is complete, you should see the Google Wallet app on your Wear OS smartwatch. As of now, you'll get support for this feature on Wear OS 2 and Wear OS 3 devices. Once you've confirmed the app is on your smartwatch, make sure to add a credit card.

Once a card is added, you can open the Google Wallet app on your Wear OS device to make a purchase. Now, you can add either a credit or debit card, just make sure when you complete the transaction from the shop to process it as a credit transaction. With that said, it's a pretty simple process, and can be quite convenient when you're out and about without your phone. Again, if you want to give this a try, make sure you download the app, set up a card, and you're good to go.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google