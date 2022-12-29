Google wanted to buy Nuvia according to a recent report, which could have meant something very different for the Pixel series.

Last year, Qualcomm purchased Nuvia, a start-up headed by ex-Google and Apple employees. Nuvia was working on custom Arm silicon, and Qualcomm wanted that so it could better compete with Apple. For context, one of the heads of Nuvia was considered to be the "Chief Architect" of the Apple Silicon M1 chipset. A report by The Information (which also reported that Apple ran into problems with the next-gen GPU it was designing for the A16 Bionic) alleges that Nuvia became a takeover target for a number of different companies, one of which was Google.

This is particularly interesting as it's very likely that part of why Google may have been chasing Nuvia was for its own Tensor chips. Google's Tensor effort for Pixel smartphones gives it a bit of control over the SoCs that go into its smartphones, but having its own chipset designers with custom Arm cores ready to go would mean that it would no longer need to rely on Samsung and its Exynos chips for reference designs in the future. Two of Nuvia's co-founders previously worked at Google as well, with one of them having the role of "Lead SoC architect"; very likely to be Tensor.

The work done by Nuvia can already be seen in the form of Qualcomm Oryon, which is based on work completed at Nuvia. When asked for a statement regarding whether Oryon was the Nuvia chipset the company had previously been working on, a spokesperson said the following.

The creation of our custom CPU was started by Nuvia engineers while employed at Nuvia and, after the acquisition of Nuvia by Qualcomm Technologies, the custom CPU was completed by engineers at Qualcomm Technologies.

That may sound like two different teams worked on it, but in actuality, those Nuvia engineers simply became Qualcomm engineers. Not only would a purchase by Google have meant that the company would have had access to the prowess of a world-class team familiar with SoCs (with a chipset nearly ready to go already), it could have meant a Tensor SoC focused purely on something like another Pixelbook.

Nuvia's acquisition by Qualcomm has faced some difficulties. Arm has sued Qualcomm for breaching its licensing agreement, alleging that Qualcomm is attempting to use Nuvia's existing Arm license without the proper rights. Arm claims that its licenses are not transferable through acquisition, although Qualcomm has argued that it has its own Arm licenses that permit the use of its custom processors.

Source: The Information

Via: 9to5Google