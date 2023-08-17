Key Takeaways Google's Watch Unlock feature, showcased at CES 2023, is now ready for prime time, providing a more secure way to unlock Android devices when in close proximity to a Pixel Watch.

Originally showcased at CES 2023 in January, Google's Watch Unlock feature seems to be finally ready for prime time. Wear OS watches can be connected to Android smartphones to enable a number of features, including one called Smart Unlock that allows users to unlock their smartphone by simply placing their smartwatch next to it. Now, Google is all set to introduce another feature that promises similar functionality, but with a greater degree of security.

Dubbed Watch Unlock, the new feature is designed to allow Pixel Watch users to keep their Android devices unlocked when the two are in close proximity. While it sounds similar to the existing Smart Unlock feature, there are some crucial differences between the two. Unlike the latter, which does not take into account whether the watch is currently on the user's wrist or not, Watch Unlock only works when the watch is unlocked, on your wrist, and near your phone, making it more secure than Smart Unlock.

While Watch Unlock has remained missing from Android devices until now, a new post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has revealed a few crucial details about it. As can be seen from a screen recording posted by @AssembleDebug, the Watch Unlock option will be available under 'More security settings' on Pixel smartphones. One of the screenshots also shows Google explaining that the feature will be a convenient way to unlock your phone "when your fingers are wet or face isn't recognized."

Watch Unlock is reportedly enabled via Android 13's Active Unlock API, but it isn't immediately clear if it will only work with the Pixel Watch or with other Wear OS devices as well, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch or Mobvoi TicWatch. It's also unclear when the feature will be rolled out to all users, but given that the company already seems to be testing it with select users, the wider rollout is likely only a matter of time, and could happen with the Pixel 8 launch later this year.