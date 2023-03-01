Google has come up with several improvements it's looking to have developers implement in all Wear OS 3 apps with the user in mind.

Google's new stance on bringing quality refinements to Wear OS 3 apps was detailed in a policy update on the Android Developers blog. In total, there are a little over 30 quality improvements Google wants developers to adhere to by the given August 31, 2023 deadline. While the full list of upcoming changes are listed in a Wear OS app quality document on Android Developers, the company detailed a few changes it's looking to deliver a better experience to users. Before slipping into the quality changes, Google states all Wear OS apps must be designed with Android 11 (API level 30) in mind considering this is what Wear OS 3 is currently based on.

One of the first changes Google wants Wear OS 3 apps to adhere to is a black background for all apps and tiles. Essentially, text and other elements on a black background aid in readability. Also, a black background doesn't draw as much power from a given watch's battery. If there is an Ongoing Activity, Wear OS 3 apps must show its indicator on the watch face, provide an update that brings in the appropriate app launcher chip for the activity, and reference the ongoing activity from the tile. Many of these changes can already be seen on the Pixel Watch considering the device shipped with Wear OS 3.5 in tow.

Seeing the time is quite literally the purpose of wearing a watch — aside from all the other fancy bells and whistles we have in today's age. Google wants developers to ensure that the time is always visible clearly at the top of the home screen of an app and any ongoing activity screen. Having the time visible at the top of the watch can be excluded from dialogue and confirmation screens, Google notes.

Google's more extensive list of changes highlights a couple of smaller changes it expects to see for Wear OS 3 apps. Firstly, apps must use a minimum font size of 12sp for essential text and a minimum of 10sp for non-essential text. The company sees this as a way of ensuring anything can be read with a simple glance at the wearable. There should be no haphazardly done UI designs as Google expects all relevant content of a watch's app to be contained within the "physical display area." This means that nothing should be cut off and everything can be seen, read, and tapped.

Google, during MWC 2023, mentioned how it's bringing in other improvements to Wear OS and its Android software for the sake of user experience. Alongside a new Google Keep Wear OS widget for easy to-do list management, Wear OS is also gaining new sounds and display modes.

