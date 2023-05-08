It looks like Material You could be coming to Google's weather experience. The new redesign will feature a cleaner look, giving users more information at a glance. Although not an app of its own, the weather experience resides within the Google app, and can be accessed by searching for it or enabling widgets on the home screen.

The change was spotted by 9to5Google, and while it seems to have come from a Google employee who made a tweet, the news outlet didn't post any more details about the source beyond that. With that said, as far as changes go, the new redesign looks much cleaner, taking the current three tab layout with today, tomorrow, and 10-day forecast, and streamlining it into one section. The new section looks to display the current weather, hourly forecast, and 10-day forecast all in one area.

Source: 9to5Google

You can see in the image above just how much of a difference this makes when viewing the weather, giving more information in just one pane. This can be a lifesaver for someone that's on the go, especially when on foot, or looking to get quick updates about the weather. For those concerned about Froggy, the Google Weather frog, the mascot is still present in the new redesign, albeit not exactly the main focus anymore. The Froggy design has now been constrained to a small portion towards the top of the redesign, giving more precedence to the weather information.

While this is a welcome change, the Google weather experience is still quite limited when compared to other weather apps, but some changes are better than nothing. If you're looking to try and update to get this look, chances are it might be a while before it comes to your handset. As the source points out, this is a change that's still in development.