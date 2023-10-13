Key Takeaways You can now customize your Pixel Buds using the new Pixel Buds Progressive Web App (PWA) on Chromebooks, giving you control over sound quality and other features.

The PWA is free to install on Chromebooks.

Although the app is missing some features, it still functions well as an alternative to the dedicated Android app for configuring the Pixel Buds.

From Google Drive to Chrome Remote Desktop, you'll find several of Google's progressive web apps (PWA) in ChromeOS. There is one more of a similar kind from Google that has recently made its debut on Chromebooks to give you control over your Pixel Buds' customization.

The new Pixel Buds PWA is free and is available in the Play Store, but as spotted by Chrome Unboxed, the app wouldn't open if you install it that way. This is likely to be fixed in the coming days. But at the time of writing this article, the only way to get it working is by navigating to mypixelbuds.google.com and clicking the ellipsis (three-dot button in the toolbar) in the top right corner. After installing it, you can follow the instructions on your screen to connect your Pixel Buds to your Chromebook.

Just like how you can have complete control over Pixel Buds to make adjustments to the sound quality from your Pixel phones, you can also use the Pixel Buds web app on your Chromebook laptop to tweak several elements like active noise cancelation (ANC), EQ, Touch controls, Multipoints, and many more. The app also shows the battery level of your Pixel Buds, thus helping you plan when to charge the pair of earbuds. Another noteworthy feature is that you can configure the Pixel Buds using the app after unpairing it from both your Pixel phones and Chromebooks.

While the app has the basics covered, control options like Spatial Audio, Audio Switch controls, and Eartip seal check are currently missing, as pointed out by Chrome Unboxed. The lack of these crucial options in the Pixel Buds web app can come in the way of considering it a full replacement for the dedicated Android app. But if you don't care about any of those, the web app works just fine, like the best Chromebook apps.