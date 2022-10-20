Google Lock Screen widgets are now finally available for iOS 16

Today, Google announced its new Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16, which are now officially available. The widgets were announced last month and give quick access to some of its most popular apps. The widgets can also provide you with information at a glance. If you’ve never tried to customize your lock screen before, check out our in-depth guide on how to do it so that you can try some of the new widgets from Google.

One of the most significant benefits of having a Lock Screen is that you can set up different layouts for different times of the day. You can have one for work and one for personal use; it’s easy to switch between the two. As for the newly released Google Lock Screen widgets, several apps take advantage, like Search, Chrome, Drive, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google News.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Having access to Search straight from the Lock Screen allows you to search for something instantly using voice or typing it in. If you need to take things further, you can utilize the power of Google Lens and even do quick translations on the fly. With the Chrome Lock Screen widget, you can also initialize a search or use Incognito mode. Furthermore, if you want to play a quick game, pop into Chrome’s exclusive Dino Run game.

Sometimes it’s essential to have easy access to your files. With the Drive widget, you can access suggested files and folders and even continue working on a project from your computer. As for Maps, this widget is robust, offering real-time traffic updates, and can provide estimated travel times from home and work. As expected, the widget can also help navigate shops, restaurants, hotels, and more. With Gmail, the widget will show messages in your inbox and how many emails have arrived for each inbox category.

In addition, it has also implemented some entertainment widgets with YouTube and YouTube Music. You can tap to watch Shorts and new videos or search for a video right from the widget. You can also gain easy access to your favorite music, song, or artist with just one tap. Finally, Google News will offer real-time headlines, allowing users quick access to daily news worldwide. If this sounds interesting, it might be worth trying it out, so be sure to take a look.

Source: Google Blog