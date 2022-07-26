Google could be working on a new higher-end Pixel for 2022

Google showcased its upcoming flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, during the I/O keynote this year. At the time, the company gave us a glimpse of the devices and confirmed that the phones would feature a next-gen Tensor chipset. While Google has not revealed any details about another upcoming Pixel flagship, a new leak suggests that the company could be working on another flagship Pixel for 2022 with better cameras than the Pixel 7 Pro.

The leak in question comes from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who recently shared details about the camera hardware on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet. While going through the GS101 Camera Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) from Android 13 Beta 4, Wojciechowski spotted another device codenamed Lynx (L10). This device seemingly features the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary sensor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, that’s where the similarities end.

Another device in the code is Lynx – L10 – an alleged third high-end 2022 Pixel:

The main shooter is the familiar GN1, however that’s where that ends. A secondary lens is a Sony IMX787 of unknown purpose, probably tele. This is a first for Google – they usually use older sensors. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

The device codenamed Lynx reportedly features a secondary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, which might be utilized for the telephoto camera. In addition, the phone will also pack the unannounced 13MP Sony IMX712 over on the front. Since Google typically offers older sensors on its Pixel flagships, including Sony’s latest flagship sensor and an unannounced sensor seems odd. Wojciechowski speculates that this might be because Lynx is an internal device that Google uses to evaluate new camera sensors. However, we can’t confirm this at the moment.

Lastly, “P7” – an unknown foldable, likely codename “Pipit” or “Passport”:

While the exact positional setup is unknown, there is a list of sensors: Standard GN1 for main sensor, IMX363, IMX386 (Pixel 6’s UW) – listed as “FOLDED” and IMX355 (Pixel 6’s front). — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

Along with Lynx, Wojciechowski also spotted details about the camera sensors on a foldable Pixel device codenamed Passport or Pipit (P7). While the code doesn’t reveal the exact camera setup for the device, it mentions that the phone will pack a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor, a Sony IMX363 sensor, a Sony IMX386 sensor, and a Sony IMX355 sensor. Note that these details don’t fall in line with previous leaks about the Pixel foldable. However, it’s possible that the two leaks are referring to entirely different foldable Pixel phones.

At the moment, we have no further information about the Pixel device codenamed Lynx or the upcoming Pixel foldable. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.