Google is reportedly working on a new Chromecast device with Google TV

In September 2020, Google introduced a new Chromecast device featuring the new Google TV software experience. The Google Chromecast with Google TV sported an updated design and packed a quad-core Amlogic S905D3G chip, 2GB RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. Since its launch, the Chromecast with Google TV has remained the best Chromecast dongle on the market, offering 4K HDR streaming support, a voice remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button, new personalized recommendations, and the ability to control connected smart home devices. However, Google is reportedly working on a new Chromecast device in the same lineup, which might one-up the current model.

9to5Google has spotted evidence of this upcoming Chromecast with Google TV device in an APK teardown. The teardown includes mentions of a new device codenamed Boreal, which belongs to the same family as Sabrina — the current Chromecast with Google TV device. The report further reveals that Boreal is directly connected to the same Google TV software as the current model, but it doesn’t shed any light on the device’s hardware specifications.

Although Google hasn’t shared any official information about the upcoming Chromecast device, 9to5Google suggests that it may feature hardware decoding support for the Av1 format. The current model doesn’t offer this capability. But since Google reportedly requires Android TV devices launched after March 2021 to support AV1 video decoding, the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV could launch with it. At the moment, we have no further details about the upcoming Chromecast device. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

