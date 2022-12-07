Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, it's that time of year when companies start pushing out "best of" lists or giving you your year in review in regards to music, movies, or fitness. So it comes as no surprise that Google is announcing its "Year in Search 2022", giving insights into how people around the world used Google and what some of the top trends were for this year.

Just some quick facts from the list, Wordle was the top global search of the year, with Ukraine being the top trending topic and Johnny Depp being the person people searched for most. Depp came up on top once again with regard to top actor searches. When it comes to sports figures, Novak Djokovic took the top spot, with Thor: Love and Thunder being the top searched movie and Euphoria coming out on top for TV shows.

Queen Elizabeth was also on top when it came to people who passed away this year, with "पनीर पसंदा" (paneer pasanda) being the top recipe. Of course, there are plenty of things to check out in the global list, but you can also refine the list by region. That means if you want to check out what were some of the top searches in Japan or Germany, you can do that.

What makes this year a bit more interesting is that Google is releasing a list of local trends as well. That means you can check out what kinds of things were popular in search in your immediate area. Unfortunately, not all areas are available, and this feature is geared toward those in the United States. Hopefully, Google will be able to expand this to other regions in the future. So, if you want to check out some global, regional, or local trends, be sure to check out the top searches for your area.

Source: Google