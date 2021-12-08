Google’s Year in Search 2021 shares a glimpse of what the world searched for this year

Although Google has axed YouTube Rewind, the company is going ahead with the rest of its end-of-year traditions. It has already shared Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps and games, YouTube Music Recap 2021, and some of its favorite Chrome extensions and Chrome OS apps for this year. Now, the company has finally shared the Google Search trends for 2021, highlighting what the world searched for this year.

Google’s Year in Search 2021 showcases all the popular search trends of the year and includes a short film about the most significant trends of the lot. You can discover all the big search trends this year by heading over to this page. It categorizes all the major search trends of 2021 in chronological order, and it also includes a couple of filters to let you narrow down trends based on topics like Culture, Economy, Entertainment, Environment, etc.

All of the search trends listed on Google’s Year in Search 2021 page include a short description, along with shortcuts to share the trend on several platforms. In addition, the page features a quiz with questions based on these trends. When you answer the quiz questions, Google also displays some additional information about the topic.

Furthermore, the top trending lists also let you browse through various search, news, sports, TV, and people trends globally and for each country. Check out the table below for a brief overview of all the biggest global trends or head over to Google Trends to see the complete info. Note that you can click on each trend to see even more detailed information, like interest over time, interest by region, related topics, related queries, and more!

Topic Global trends in 2021 Searches Australia vs India India vs England IPL NBA Euro 2021 News Afghanistan AMC Shock COVID Vaccine Dogecoin GME Stock Actors Alec Baldwin Pete Davidson Aryan Khan Gina Carano Armie Hammer Athletes Christian Eriksen Tiger Woods Simone Biles Emma Raducanu Henry Ruggs III Foods Birria tacos Nasi goreng Feta pasta Charcuterie board 生姜 焼き Games PopCat

FIFA 2022

Battlefield 2042

Monster Hunter Rise

Resident Evil Village Movies Eternals Black Widow Dune Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Red Notice Passings DMX Gabby Petito Marília Mendonça Prince Philip Brian Laundrie People Alec Baldwin Kyle Rittenhouse Christian Eriksen Tiger Woods Simone Biles Songs drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow Fancy Like, Walker Hayes MAPA, SB19 Sports Teams Real Madrid CF Chelsea F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. FC Barcelona Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras TV Shows Squid Game Bridgerton WandaVision Cobra Kai Loki

Since 2021 is still not done, Google plans to add more trends to its Year in Search 2021 page in the coming days.