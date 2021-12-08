Google’s Year in Search 2021 shares a glimpse of what the world searched for this year
December 8, 2021 5:26am Comment

Google’s Year in Search 2021 shares a glimpse of what the world searched for this year

Although Google has axed YouTube Rewind, the company is going ahead with the rest of its end-of-year traditions. It has already shared Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps and games, YouTube Music Recap 2021, and some of its favorite Chrome extensions and Chrome OS apps for this year. Now, the company has finally shared the Google Search trends for 2021, highlighting what the world searched for this year.

Google’s Year in Search 2021 showcases all the popular search trends of the year and includes a short film about the most significant trends of the lot. You can discover all the big search trends this year by heading over to this page. It categorizes all the major search trends of 2021 in chronological order, and it also includes a couple of filters to let you narrow down trends based on topics like Culture, Economy, Entertainment, Environment, etc.

All of the search trends listed on Google’s Year in Search 2021 page include a short description, along with shortcuts to share the trend on several platforms. In addition, the page features a quiz with questions based on these trends. When you answer the quiz questions, Google also displays some additional information about the topic.

Furthermore, the top trending lists also let you browse through various search, news, sports, TV, and people trends globally and for each country. Check out the table below for a brief overview of all the biggest global trends or head over to Google Trends to see the complete info. Note that you can click on each trend to see even more detailed information, like interest over time, interest by region, related topics, related queries, and more!

TopicGlobal trends in 2021
Searches
  1. Australia vs India
  2. India vs England
  3. IPL
  4. NBA
  5. Euro 2021
News
  1. Afghanistan
  2. AMC Shock
  3. COVID Vaccine
  4. Dogecoin
  5. GME Stock
Actors
  1. Alec Baldwin
  2. Pete Davidson
  3. Aryan Khan
  4. Gina Carano
  5. Armie Hammer
Athletes
  1. Christian Eriksen
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Simone Biles
  4. Emma Raducanu
  5. Henry Ruggs III
Foods
  1. Birria tacos
  2. Nasi goreng
  3. Feta pasta
  4. Charcuterie board
  5. 生姜 焼き
Games
  • PopCat
  • FIFA 2022
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Resident Evil Village
Movies
  1. Eternals
  2. Black Widow
  3. Dune
  4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  5. Red Notice
Passings
  1. DMX
  2. Gabby Petito
  3. Marília Mendonça
  4. Prince Philip
  5. Brian Laundrie
People
  1. Alec Baldwin
  2. Kyle Rittenhouse
  3. Christian Eriksen
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Simone Biles
Songs
  1. drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
  2. MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
  3. INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
  4. Fancy Like, Walker Hayes
  5. MAPA, SB19
Sports Teams
  1. Real Madrid CF
  2. Chelsea F.C.
  3. Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
  4. FC Barcelona
  5. Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
TV Shows
  1. Squid Game
  2. Bridgerton
  3. WandaVision
  4. Cobra Kai
  5. Loki

Since 2021 is still not done, Google plans to add more trends to its Year in Search 2021 page in the coming days.

Tags Googlegoogle search

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

Load Comments