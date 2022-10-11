Google’s affordable Pixel 6a hits an all-time low of $329 in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Google’s latest budget smartphone, the Pixel 6a, is getting a big discount in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The phone is currently available for just $329, down from its usual price of $449. This is great for anyone looking for a new smartphone on a budget.

If you have been looking to grab the affordable Pixel 6a, now is the time to hit the buy button. We have seen the Pixel 6a being discounted multiple times, but this Prime deal sets a new all-time low for the device, beating the previous lowest price of $349.

The Google Pixel 6a is the best affordable smartphone from Google yet. It’s essentially a watered-down version of the Pixel 6, offering many of the premium features of the flagship model at a more accessible price. The Pixel 6a is powered by the same flagship Tensor SoC found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so you have nothing to worry about general performance.

Similar to flagship models, the Pixel 6a features a two-tone back with a wide camera visor that spans the width of the phone. On the front, it flaunts a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, with the only disappointment being that it’s a 60Hz panel. If you can look past that, the rest of the package is pretty solid. You get a familiar dual-camera setup on the back featuring a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, you’ll find an 8MP selfie shooter.

As for charging, the Pixel 6a packs a large 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, it doesn’t offer wireless charging similar to the flagship Pixels. On the software front, the phone ships with Android 12 and is guaranteed to get three major OS updates and five years of security updates.

Other highlights of the Pixel 6a include an under-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, and stereo speakers.