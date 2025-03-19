Summary The Google Pixel 9a starts at $499 for $128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.

The affordable Pixel 9a boasts a 6.3-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive30-hour battery life.

It also features AI-powered features, a brand new Macro Focus camera mode, and 7 years of OS and security updates.

While it hasn't been too long since 2025 started, it's clearly been a good (yet competitive) year for affordable smartphones. Exactly one month after the launch of Apple's budget-friendly phone, the iPhone 16e, Google has finally launched the Pixel 9a. At first glance, the Pixel 9a definitely looks promising, and might as well just win this round, fair and square.

Google's Pixel 9a starts at $499

The Google Pixel 9a is powered by Google's "most efficient" processor yet, the Google Tensor G4, the same chip that powers the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. Compared to previous Pixel A designs, it features a fresh look. It ditches the Pixel 8a's curved sides in favor of rounded edges and also gets rid of the horizontal camera bar.

The Pixel 9a sports a 6.3-inch Actua display, which is slightly larger than the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display. Google also claims it is 35% brighter than its predecessor, with 2700 nits of peak brightness, and has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Pixel 9a also boasts the best battery life ever seen on a Pixel device, lasting 30 hours, and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled.

The Pixel 9a may be a mid-range smartphone, but that doesn't mean it compromises on camera quality. The company claims it has the best camera you'll find in a $500 smartphone, featuring a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP main camera. While its predecessor had a 64MP main camera, the Pixel 9a has a wider aperture, which should theoretically improve image quality. This is also the first time the Pixel A series features Macro Focus, meaning you no longer need one of the more expensive models to take close-up shots with stunning detail.

Image Credit: Google

While this will come as no surprise to anyone, the Pixel 9a also comes with plenty of AI-powered features. The device includes Add Me, first introduced with the Pixel 9 series, which combines two group photos into one so no one is left out. It also features Best Take, Magic Editor with Auto Frame, Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser, and more. You'll also get access to non-photography AI features like Circle to Search. Plus, it comes with Gemini built-in and will support Gemini Live.

The Pixel 9a comes in four colors: Peony, Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Similar to the Pixel 8a, the device will get seven years of OS and security updates, along with Pixel Drops. The base model starts at just $499 for 128GB of storage and goes up to $599 for 256GB. For reference, the iPhone 16e’s base model starts at $599, so this is definitely a steal in my eyes! The Pixel 9a will be available for purchase starting in April through the Google Store and Google's retail partners.