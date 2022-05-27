Google’s Cursive app is coming to more Chromebooks

Today, Google announced Chrome OS 102, and it comes with some decent new features for your Chromebook. There are USB-C cable alerts, magnification and panning improvements, and the Cursive app is now available on more devices.

Cursive is available for all pen-enabled Chromebooks

The Cursive app first debuted on HP’s Chromebook x2 11 last year. The whole idea is to replace pen and paper when taking handwritten notes. Naturally, you can add images to your notes, sort them into various notebooks, and so on.

It also supports features that you’d expect from any handwriting application, such as the ability to scribble on something to erase it. You can circle things and drag them to move them, and you can even draw a line at the top and drag all of your content down, making more room.

Not only is Cursive now supported on all stylus-enabled Chromebooks, but it’s going to be pre-installed on them as well.

USB-C cable alerts

As we all know by now, not all USB Type-C cables are equal. In fact, the same can be said for USB ports. Coming first to Chromebooks with Intel 11th- or 12th-gen CPUs, you’re going to get a notification if the USB Type-C cable you plug in doesn’t support the Thunderbolt standards that your port does. Also, if your cable doesn’t support an external display and that’s what you’re trying to connect, you’ll get a notification for that too.

Changing the size of the magnifier

If you use the magnifier in Chrome OS, you’re used to seeing the screen split into two sections, one with the content that you want to magnify, and the other with the magnified content. Now, you’ll be able to resize those sections. This should make it easier to view different portions of the screen, and make it easier on different screen sizes.

This update should be rolling out to Chromebooks today.

Source: Google