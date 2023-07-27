Key Takeaways Google is delaying the launch of its new Find My Network to prioritize the safety and privacy of its users, which shows its commitment to protecting customers.

The delay is actually due to Apple not implementing proper protections for iOS device users.

Google's Unknown tracker alerts system will notify users if a rogue tracking device is detected nearby, demonstrating their proactive approach to preventing malicious use of tracking devices.

After initially announcing that its new Find My Network would launch in the summer, Google is now letting the world know that It's delaying its new network, in order to ensure the safety and privacy of its users. Perhaps what makes this story a bit more unusual is that Google is actually ready to unleash its new network, but the hold-up in this situation actually comes from Apple.

According to the post which is featured on Google's The Keyword blog, the company is delaying the release of its Find My Network so that Apple can implement proper protections for those using iOS devices. Earlier this year, Google and Apple announced a partnership that would ensure protections against unwanted tracking devices. Apparently, Apple hasn't quite got around to doing whatever it needs to do, and instead, the two will work together to try and get things ready for the end of the year.

During Google I/O 2023, the brand announced that it would be expanding the capabilities of its Find My Device feature, allowing users to not only detect smartphones but also other supported products as well. Although Google was coming in late to the game, it was clearly cautious, as it was able to see how its competitor Apple dealt with privacy and safety concerns after the launch of its tracking devices known as AirTags.

Because of these types of incidents, Google highlighted the importance of safety and privacy, introducing its Unknown tracker alerts at Google I/O. This system will allow users to be notified just in case a rogue tracking device was utilized near them. We've seen tracking devices being used in malicious ways in the past, so it's great to see protections being put into place that can protect all users. Of course, we won't know when this will all go live now, but hopefully, it'll happen sooner than later.