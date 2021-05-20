Google is opening its first-ever physical retail store in NYC

While most major retailers are shutting down locations in favor of online storefronts, Google is doing the exact opposite. On the last day of Google I/O 2021, the company has announced that it will open its first-ever physical retail store in Chelsea, New York, this summer.

In a blog post on the matter, the company has revealed that it will offer an extensive selection of products at the Google Store, ranging from Pixel devices to Nest smart home products. It will also set up immersive experiences at the location, allowing customers to try out all Google products before making a purchase. Furthermore, Google will have experts on hand at the store to help buyers and existing customers make the most out of their devices, troubleshoot issues, and repair damaged devices.

Google has also revealed that it will take stringent safety measures at the store due to the ongoing pandemic. “Masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required in the Google Store, and we’ll clean all spaces multiple times a day. The number of guests inside will be limited to ensure our customers feel safe during their shopping experience, and easy pickup options will also be available,” the blog post states. Be that as it may, we expect to see long queues outside the store when it opens its doors later this year. If you’re in the area and you’re planning a visit already, we’d recommend postponing it a couple of months to avoid the initial rush.

