Google’s more affordable Pixel Buds A earbuds go on sale in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Google unveiled a new pair of earbuds, dubbed Pixel Buds A. Google’s latest truly wireless earphones are a watered-down version of the more premium Pixel Buds that launched last year. While earbuds were available for pre-order since the launch day, there was no confirmation when they would actually go on sale. But that changes today. Two weeks after being announced, the Pixel Buds A are now finally on sale in the US.

The Pixel Buds A are priced at $99, and you can buy them from various retailers, including the Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. You can pick them up in Clearly White or a more understated Dark Olive color. But what makes the Pixel Buds A so special? For one, price.

At $99, they’re significantly cheaper than their more premium sibling Pixel Buds, which usually retail around $179. Design-wise, they look more or less the same as the Pixel Buds. Not to mention they also retain a lot of features from the premium model such as Adaptive Audio, Bass Boost, IPX4 sweat resistance, and touch-sensitive controls. You’ll lose out on features like wireless charging and swipe for volume control, but considering the price difference and the fact that you’re getting the same audio quality and other core features, it shouldn’t be a big deal for most people.

Google Pixel Buds A The Pixel Buds A offer all the best features of the 2nd Gen Pixel Buds at a very affordable price. Buy from Best Buy

In terms of battery life, the earbuds claim to offer up to 5 hours of continuous usage and up to 24 hours with the charging case. They don’t feature Active Noise Cancellation, but you do get noise reduction for calls that cut down ambient noise. The Pixel Buds also offer improved and more stable Bluetooth connectivity compared to the 2nd gen Pixel Buds.

