Google’s new Nest Hub is down to $80 at multiple stores ($20 off)

Google revealed the second-generation Nest Hub back in March with a number of upgrades, including better sound, a Soli sensor for gesture control, optional Sleep Sensing, and much more. The new Nest Hub was originally priced at $99, but now you can pick one up for just $79.99 at multiple stores. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet for the new smart display.

The Nest Hub is a smart display powered by Google Assistant, so it can do all the usual smart speaker stuff — stream music, set reminders, control smart home devices, and so on. The addition of a touchscreen allows you to control media playback and smart devices with simple taps. The display can also stream some video content, including YouTube (and YouTube TV), Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. You can also cast most video to the screen from your phone or tablet, with a few exceptions — Amazon Prime, for example, blocks playback on the Nest Hub.

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet for the new Nest Hub. However, if you happen to want a Nest Mini in addition to a Nest Hub, the two devices are still available in a bundle for $90 — $10 more than this sale on the Nest Hub by itself. This sale has the advantage of being available from multiple stores, while the bundle deal is only available from Google’s eBay page.