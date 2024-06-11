Key Takeaways Google's Pixel Feature Drop introduces Gemini Nano support, reverse lookup, and recorder app updates for Pixel phones.

Apple has just wrapped up its WWDC keynote, but Google isn't keen to go down without a fight. The latest news for the iPhone hasn't even cooled down, and Google is already bringing out a new Pixel Feature Drop that's bound to keep owners pleased. For this Pixel Feature Drop, the company is revealing tweaks to Pixel phones, Pixel watches, the Pixel tablet, and across all of the Pixel ecosystem.

Google announces its newest Pixel Feature Drop

As part of the Pixel Feature Drop, Pixel phones are getting Gemini Nano support on the Pixel 8 and 8a. The update will also let you connect your Pixel phone to another display with a USB-C cable to show off your movies on the bigger screen and make it easier for users to perform a reverse lookup on phone numbers in the call log. If you use the Recorder app to take call transcriptions, the newest update will now log the speaker's name and add a new feature that can export the log into a text file or Google Docs. Finally, you can use Find My Phone on Pixel 8 and 8a even if the phone is turned off.

For your Pixel watches, the Pixel Watch 2 now has Car Crash detection that can automatically dial for emergency services if you get into a nasty accident. There are also some new tweaks to Fall Detection so it can detect if you take a spill on a bicycle. PayPal has arrived on the Pixel Watch to make it easier for you to make payments, and the Google Home app gets some improvements like adding favorite devices for easy access and controlling smart devices. Speaking of smart homes, if you dock the Pixel Tablet in hub mode, it'll give you more details on doorbell notifications.

Finally, Pixel cameras will automatically detect the best parts of your photos using HDR+ so you always get the ideal photo every time. Plus, the Google Home Favorites widget will appear on phones and tablets to let people pick out the devices they control the most and get quick and easy access to them at any time.