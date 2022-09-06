Google’s next-generation Tensor chip will be called the Tensor G2

Google has announced that it will hold a hardware event on October 6. With the news, the company has updated its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro product page, giving us an official title for its next-generation processor. Google’s next-generation Tensor chip will be called the Tensor G2.

Although Google has revealed the name of its latest processor, it has given very little information about its architecture or what kind of power we can expect from it. If the previous Tensor chip is any indication, it should be a very capable chip, matching what is currently available from competitors. Despite having great power, Google’s custom silicon shines in tasks like machine learning, real-time language translations, and image processing. These are some of the areas that the Pixel devices shine, offering some experiences that are not available on other Android devices.

During Google’s upcoming October hardware event, the firm will share more details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which will be powered by the Tensor G2. For now, Google has stated that the new processor will “bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.” It will be interesting to see how far the company can push these features in its new devices. Along with new smartphones, the firm will also announce more details about its Pixel Watch. While not many details have been shared about the new wearable, it will be Google’s first honest attempt at its own smartwatch.

Alongside the previously mentioned devices, there could also be other announcements regarding software or services. With the recent release of Android 13, Google could have some surprises in store with Pixel-specific features launched with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While it might be a bit early, there is also a chance that Google will mention its plans for satellite connectivity in its phones and how it will support the feature in an upcoming version of Android.

