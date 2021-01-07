Google’s next Nest Hub smart display may have a Soli radar for sleep tracking

Evidence has been mounting for a a new Nest Hub smart display with a Soli radar. Now, a fresh report claims the upcoming Smart Display not only exists, but will include sleep tracking features.

A new report from 9to5Google claims the Nest Hub will use Soli to track a user’s sleep.

“Embedded into this upcoming Nest Hub, Google is embracing how Smart Displays are often placed on bedside tables as alarm clocks and speakers,” 9to5Google said, citing an anonymous source. “The original Nest Hub is more likely to be used in sensitive areas since it lacks a camera, with sleep tracking serving as another incentive to place this device on your nightstand.”

Soli was originally introduced in 2015, but didn’t come equipped in a consumer device until 2019 when it launched with the Pixel 4. The technology allowed users to perform basic gestures, like skip a song, but ultimately its implementation felt lacking. Google decided Soli made more sense in smart home devices, and included the technology in its most recent Nest Thermostat.

Using Soli to perform gestures on a Smart Display makes sense. You might able to start and stop music, navigate between screens, and more. But we’re not entirely sure how a Soli radar will track a person’s sleep, or how users will be able to use that information. Perhaps it’ll be able to see how much someone moved throughout the night, giving users an idea how much they’re tossing and turning.

9to5Google speculates that the upcoming Nest Hub will fit somewhere between the 7-inch Nest Hub and 10-inch Nest Hub Max. “There is room for a device in the middle, with Google likely wanting to retain the affordable model for a while longer.”

As for when the Smart Display with Soli will launch, 9to5Google claims it’ll arrive sooner rather than later, so we could very well see an announcement soon.